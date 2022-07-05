Republic Bank renews sponsorship of RHTYSC, MS Grade Six Summer Camp

– Club makes donation to RHT Police Outpost

The long standing relationship between the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS and Republic Bank was renewed last Thursday. The bank, which has a branch in the township of Rose Hall, handed over a sponsorship cheque to the management of the club during a simple presentation ceremony attended by club executives Jonathan Rampersaud, Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya.

Rampersaud, the RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO, stated that the bank has been sponsoring the summer camp since 2008 and has continued to do so since then, apart from two years in 2020 and 2021 due to covid. The main objectives of the summer camp are to prepare grade six students to make a successful transition from primary to secondary school and to prepare them for the different culture of dealing with more mature peers.

The camp, which would start on Monday 18th of July, would be under the supervision of the club cricket teams. The club has been overwhelmed by the large number of applications but would only accept a total of fifty students. The students over a period of four weeks would be taught Maths, English, Social Studies and Science.

They would also be involved in basic cricket coaching and numerous social sessions as the teams strive for them to be fully prepared for secondary school. Among the topics to be covered would be – the importance of education, peer pressure, table manners, personal hygiene, classroom manners, how to choose friends and discipline.

Rampersaud, a national junior player, stated that every child attending the camp would receive a special educational package including a school bag. Numerous prizes would also be up for grabs including bicycles, food hampers, tablets, educational grants, household items and sports gears. Meanwhile, RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at a meeting with students from the Rose Hall Town Primary School disclosed that the top student from the school at the upcoming National Grade Six exams would receive an educational grant of fifty thousand dollars and several other prizes when school reopens in September.

Rampersaud expressed thanks to the management and staff of the Rose Hall Branch especially Manager Sattie Cox for their continued cooperation and stated that the club would make sure that the camp is not only successful but achieves all of its objectives. The teams of the RHTYSC are Poonai Pharmacy Under 13, Farfan and Mendes Ltd Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, Vitality Under 23 and Namilco Thunderbolt Under 21 and First Division.

Meanwhile, the teams on Friday last handed over a quantity of items to the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost as part of their outreach programmes. The donation included cricket gear, stationery, clock, radio, hand sanitizers, face masks, trophies and a box of cricket balls. The teams also committed themselves to assisting with first aid kits and electric fans in the near future. The teams also handed over a donation of trophies, medals and certificate frames to the RHT Nursery School for their upcoming graduation ceremony.