Latest update July 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nandu (64*) helps Royal Panthers Toronto beat Toronto Champs

Jul 05, 2022 Sports

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Nandu churned out another impressive performance in Canada helping Royal Panthers Toronto beat Toronto Champs last Friday in the 2022 Mississauga Cricket League Super7 50-overs competition at Danville venue.

Matthew Nandu

The Guyana and West Indies World Cup youth player Nandu hit a fluent, unbeaten 64 as Royals Panthers Toronto comfortably reached 174-3 in the 31st over replying to Toronto Champs’ challenging 171 all out of 41.2 overs.

The left-handed Nandu caressed five fours and a six during his 87-ball occupation at the crease while his skipper and Canadian player Varun Sehdev contributed 45.
When Champs batted, only Justin Joseph with a notable batting impression by scoring 50 as Nandu grabbed two wickets for 19 runs from 8 off-break overs.

And on Sunday Nandu was again on the winning side as JB Masters got the better of Centurions Cricket Club in another preliminary-round match in this year’s Toronto District Cricket Association’s Super8 50-overs tournament.

Playing at King City, North Toronto, Nandu scored 22 and snared four wickets for 51 runs in his nine overs.
Centurions took first strike and made 204 all out while JB Masters replied with 208-7 with 51 balls remaining. Both competitions will continue this weekend.

Matthew Nandu is the second son of former Guyana Under-19 captain Arjune Nandu who also featured for Guyana at the Regional first-class level.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Final eight decided! – Eight more teams find ‘the door’

Final eight decided! – Eight more teams find ‘the door’

Jul 05, 2022

Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Over cast conditions with warm sunshine piercing through those clouds allowed the Petra Organisation’s Milo Secondary Schools Football to contest two...
Read More
WDCA name team for inter association U19 tourney

WDCA name team for inter association U19 tourney

Jul 05, 2022

Republic Bank renews sponsorship of RHTYSC, MS Grade Six Summer Camp

Republic Bank renews sponsorship of RHTYSC, MS...

Jul 05, 2022

Windies Masters lose tour opener

Windies Masters lose tour opener

Jul 05, 2022

Nandu (64*) helps Royal Panthers Toronto beat Toronto Champs

Nandu (64*) helps Royal Panthers Toronto beat...

Jul 05, 2022

Kitt claim double silver medals

Kitt claim double silver medals

Jul 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A moral battle is looming

    Kaieteur News – Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the long-standing Roe vs. Wade which had... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]