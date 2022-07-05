Nandu (64*) helps Royal Panthers Toronto beat Toronto Champs

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Nandu churned out another impressive performance in Canada helping Royal Panthers Toronto beat Toronto Champs last Friday in the 2022 Mississauga Cricket League Super7 50-overs competition at Danville venue.

The Guyana and West Indies World Cup youth player Nandu hit a fluent, unbeaten 64 as Royals Panthers Toronto comfortably reached 174-3 in the 31st over replying to Toronto Champs’ challenging 171 all out of 41.2 overs.

The left-handed Nandu caressed five fours and a six during his 87-ball occupation at the crease while his skipper and Canadian player Varun Sehdev contributed 45.

When Champs batted, only Justin Joseph with a notable batting impression by scoring 50 as Nandu grabbed two wickets for 19 runs from 8 off-break overs.

And on Sunday Nandu was again on the winning side as JB Masters got the better of Centurions Cricket Club in another preliminary-round match in this year’s Toronto District Cricket Association’s Super8 50-overs tournament.

Playing at King City, North Toronto, Nandu scored 22 and snared four wickets for 51 runs in his nine overs.

Centurions took first strike and made 204 all out while JB Masters replied with 208-7 with 51 balls remaining. Both competitions will continue this weekend.

Matthew Nandu is the second son of former Guyana Under-19 captain Arjune Nandu who also featured for Guyana at the Regional first-class level.