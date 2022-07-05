Know yuh history!

Latest update July 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Hammy still around. De man outlive all dem old leaders of de PNC – from Burnham to Reid, to Hoyte.
In he young days, he used to be a firebrand. But in he old age, he decide fuh pick up pen. He writing letters now to de media.
He say how he, Ptolemy and Burnham did face opposition to recognise China. Dem boys know dat when Guyana did recognise China, we still had de old Constitution which did place executive authority in de Cabinet hands.
Suh dem boys nah understand how if only three persons did support establishing relations with China, how dat decision turn wan official Cabinet policy. If most ah dem in de Cabinet nah agree fuh recognise China, it mean it had to be a dictatorial decision fuh do suh against de wishes of de Cabinet.
Hammy want de young people fuh learn about de history of de world. But de history according to he? And wat about de history of Guyana and de sand dancing wah bin tekking place with relations with China.
But Hammy talk half and leff half back. He nah mention how at de United Nations, de same PNC government voted three times against de recognition of China and one time, it did also abstain. Is only when de Americans start pursue dem policy of détente dat Burnham decide fuh recognise China. All along, it did toeing de American line. But it change course after Burnham talk at Lusaka.
Talk half. Leff half.
