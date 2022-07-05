Kitt claim double silver medals

Latest update July 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2022 Sports
USATF National Youth Outdoor Championship…
Young Sean Kitt is in the news again after participating in the United States of America Track & Field (USATF) National Youth Outdoor Championship at the Icahn Stadium in Manhattan, New York last week.
Kitt, who was born in the United States to Guyanese parents, competed in the 6-10 years age group 800m and 400m and finished 2nd in both events and recorded personal best times.
Kitt had won his heats in impressive fashion and advanced to the finals where he recorded his second places and improved his personal performances in the event representing the Dons and Divas Club.
Kitt followed on the heels of Guyanese compatriot Kunusasha Medas-King who had claimed gold in the Women’s 9 – 10 years 400m, 800m and 1500m races.
