Harper, Jones propel defending champions Regal Legends into final

NYSL/Independence Cup 2022…

Magnificent batting from Wayne Jones and destructive bowling from David Harper spurred Regal Legends into the final of New York Softball Cricket League’s (NYSCL) Independence Cup 2022 in the Big Apple.

The defending champions made light work of Carpet Doctors in their final preliminary round match on Saturday morning with a commanding 48-run victory then sent Newark Legends packing with a comfortable 72-run victory in the semifinal at Canarsie Park, Brooklyn on day two of the 3-day tournament.

The Guyana side have set up a return clash with New York Softball Cricket League Legends in the final that was played on Sunday at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York. The very side handed the defending champions a shock defeat in round two on Friday so the return clash promised to be the match of the tournament.

In warm conditions, for the second consecutive day, Regal Legends were asked to bat first against Carpet Doctors who lost both of their matches on Friday. After an assault, Regal Legends tallied 237 for 7 from 20 overs to put Carpet Doctors under pressure early. Openers Unis Yusuf and Eion Abel put on 60 runs for the first wicket in 6 and a half overs.

Abel, in his first match of the tour, smashed 31 (1×6; 4×4) while Yusuf continued with the battering to finish with 74 (5x6s; 6x4s). After Ramesh Narine (4) and Wayne Jones (2) fell cheaply, the middle order stood firm with Eric Thomas and David Harper scoring 30 each, while Throy Kippins remained 26 not out when the overs expired. For Carpet Doctors, Peter Persaud snared 3/39.

The Carpet Doctors were rescued by Peter Persaud and an injured Mattaur with a swashbuckling sixth wicket partnership of 151.

The pair got together after their side was reduced to 38 for 5 in the 7th over due to a four-wicket haul from Harper in a lively opening burst. The pacer finished with impressive figures of 4/16 from four overs. Persaud mixed caution with clinical stroke play to finish on 68 not out (7×6; 4×4) while the injured Mattaur ended unbeaten on 70 (6x6s; 6x4s) as the Carpet Doctors ended on 189 for 5.

In the semifinal, Regal Legends took on a fit and professional looking unit of Newark Legends and had their most clinical performance of the tournament. The Guyanese side were once again in vicious mood with the bat amassing an amazing 248 for 4 total. They were lead by the technically correct Wayne Jones with 82 not out (4x6s; 9x4s).

The elegant left-hander got into the act after Unis Yusuf (14) and Ramesh Narine (17) were sent back early. Jones and Eion Abel moved the score from 49 for 2 to 150, putting on 101 runs for the third wicket. When Abel was dismissed for a pugnacious 61 (4x6s; 4x4s) in the 13th over, Jones continued with the momentum with his new partner, Eric Thomas.

The pair of left-handers quickly stitched together an 89-run fourth wicket partnership with Thomas smashing 33 (3x6s; 1×4) before he was dismissed in the final over. Mohendra Arjune (8 not out) then smacked two fours to end the innings much to the delight of the appreciative spectators in the open park with huge trees for shade.

Chasing an imposing target against the defending champions, Newark Legends got 44 (2x6s; 6x4s) from opener Naseem, 45 (4x6s; 2x4s) from Jafiq and 29 not out (1x6s; 3×4) down the order from Ashraf but no batter threatened against the powerful Regal Legends bowling attack. Newark Legends ended on 176 for 6 falling short of the total by 72 runs.

The defending champions would have been looking to take sweet revenge from the unbeaten home side, New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Legends in the final on Sunday at the Roy Wilkins Recreation Centre in Queens where the finals of the Open and Masters Categories were also to be contested.