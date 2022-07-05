Govt. conducts outreach at Buxton

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips, on Monday led a delegation of ministers in an outreach at the Community Centre Ground at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Some of the ministers who accompanied him were Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.; Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.

Scores of residents from Buxton and neighbouring villagers, such as Friendship, Vigilance, attended the outreach to voice their concerns and problems to the government officials. Some asked for better roads while others wanted the government to support their businesses and assist them in growing. One woman wanted justice for her sister Ronella Belfield who was murdered some five years ago. Another woman, Abigail Jonas, said she wants the opportunity to showcase her wine business at the upcoming Building Expo 2022, and other government sponsored exhibitions. She argued that although the building expos are for houses, every table in the house needs the best wine.

The government distributed hampers to the residents, basketball equipment along with a lawn mower and a weeding machine, to maintain community grounds. The ministers also spoke personally with residents on a one-one-one basis to listen to their concerns.