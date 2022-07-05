Govt. advertises for Project Manager to supervise NGL and Power Plant construction

Kaieteur News – Plans for the Gas to Energy project are moving swiftly apace with the Ministry of Natural Resources already inviting proposals for consultancy services for the supervision of the integrated Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Plant and the 300 megawatt (MW) combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was uploaded on the Ministry of Natural Resources website on Saturday.

According to the advertisement, “The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) invites eligible Consultancy Firms to submit Proposals for Project Management Consultant for the Integrated NGL Plant and 300MW CCGT Power Plant Project.”

It explained that the main objective of this Consultancy is for the Consultant to assist the Government of Guyana through the Gas to Energy Task Force in the design review, construction, supervision and general project management of the development of the integrated plants, and contract administration throughout the project implementation process and thereafter during the defects liability period.

The estimated duration of the project is 42 months from the date of Contract signing and at least 12 months thereafter for defects liability from a date to be determined.

The Ministry said that Consultants will be selected in accordance with the policies and procedures set out by the National Procurement Act (2003).

Last month, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo indicated that by the end of July, the nine prequalified bidders for the Natural Gas fired power plant and the Natural Gas Liquids plant are expected to submit their proposals to the Government of Guyana (GoG).

The gas-fired power plant and the NGL plant are part of the US-multibillion Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project. The GTE project will encompass three major aspects, that is, the pipeline to transport the gas to Wales, West Bank Demerara, the NGL facility that will treat and separate the gas and the power plant to generate the electricity. This publication had reported that Guyanese have been told that the pipeline aspect, which is being pursued by US oil major ExxonMobil’s subsidiary—Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), will cost around US$1.3 billion. Even this is expected to increase when Exxon closes critical contracts for same.

During one of his recent press conferences, Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed that the prequalified bidders have already received the Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the power plant and the NGL facility. He said, “we’re about to wrap up the negotiations for the gas-to-energy project. Therefore, the Requests for Proposals have gone to the nine prequalified companies. By the end of July, we will have the proposals from them. The nine prequalified companies. That is to build the power plant and the NGL facility.”

It was VP who had disclosed that companies had been prequalified for the construction of the gas-fired power plant and the NGL plant components of the project. “A public process has been gone through. They have now pre-qualified, I think, nine companies to bid for the NGL facility and the gas power plant. We are working now, since the two have been combined because we believe that the synergy will save us, and therefore, it required a bit more work at preparing the Request for Proposal,” Jagdeo had stated.