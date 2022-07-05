Final eight decided! – Eight more teams find ‘the door’

Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament…

Over cast conditions with warm sunshine piercing through those clouds allowed the Petra Organisation’s Milo Secondary Schools Football to contest two exciting days of action at the Ministry of Education Ground, on Sunday and Monday last.

On Monday, Dolphin Secondary, Annandale Secondary, President’s College and Friendship Secondary were the triumphant teams who made it to the final eight.

Annandale got past Golden Grove in the opening match 4 – 1 on penalty kicks after the match ended 1-1 at full time. After that, Dolphin defeated New Central High School 2 – 1 while Friendship humbled Tucville 4 – 2 in the penultimate match of the day.

The final match saw President’s College prevail 3 – 1 to create a major upset, but the victorious side played better football on the day in question to advance.

On Sunday, The first team to advance was the highly favoured Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWSS) then West Ruimveldt followed by Cummings Lodge and North Ruimveldt.

The penultimate match of Sunday’s proceedings saw Cummings Lodge complete a marvelous come-from-behind victory after being down by two in the first 25 minutes against Uitvlugt. The team from the West side opened scoring in the 13th minute when Niaz Orella scored then made it a two-possession match up in the 22nd minute following Nyron Adams’ successful strike.

However, Cummings Lodge were not to be denied as Daniel Murray made his presence felt with a quick double to bring the match back in the balance before the half time whistle. Murray struck in the 24th and 30th minutes to alleviate the pressure of being behind.

In the second half, Cummings Lodge’s defence was resolute and their offence was clinical. They went ahead for the first time in the 41st minute when Keyshaun Millington found the back of the net. Eight minutes later Uitvlugt got a dose of their own medicine with a two-goal deficit following Elijah Mendonca’s goal for the victorious team.

Earlier in the day, the Linden team dominated Carmel Secondary 3 – 0 with first half goals from Kelvin Hintzen and Jamil James scoring in the 5th and 19th minutes, respectively. The other goal came on the brink of the full time whistle from Kristian Louis, who scored in the 70th minute.

Game two, was much like the first as the eventual victor dominated possession from the start despite valiant efforts from the opposition. West Ruimveldt’s 3 – 1 victory over Marian Academy featured a double from Nicholas James (55’ & 58’) after Danovan Welcome drew first blood for his side in the 12th minute.

After Welcome’s strike, Marian Academy found the equalizer two minutes later compliments of Nicholas Jones.

The day’s final encounter saw North Ruimveldt send the Canjie team back to their County, goalless. With a 4 – 0 result, North easily progressed to the next round thanks to a helmet-trick from Akeem Perriera, who completed a first half hat-trick (10’, 26’ & 31’) and followed it up with a single second half goal (41’).

This Saturday, July 9, the final eight commence battle CWSS meet Cummings Lodge, West Ruimveldt tackle North Ruimveldt, Annandale go head to head with Friendship and Dolphin will battle President’s College.

There is an estimated three days of football left in the Championship that will see the victorious team win $300,000 along with the 2022 Milo Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team, while the second place finishers cart off with $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.