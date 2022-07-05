Bids open for construction of tarmac at Parika Market

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works will soon be constructing a tarmac and shed at the Parika Market for some $171 million.

This is according to information released at the opening of tenders. Some 18 contractors have submitted bids to execute the works. The construction of a tarmac at the market was a commitment made by President Irfaan Ali to the vendors during a visit he made back in April. The tarmac when constructed will see all the roadside vendors move there.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Infrastructure development 2022- Lot10: construction of tarmac at Parika Market, Lot11: construction of shed at Parika Market.

Enhancement works at Independence Boulevard (between Saffon Street and Cemetery Road), Lot 1- from Saffon Street to Penitence Street, Lot2- from Penitence Street to Garnett Street, Lot3- from Garnett Street to Cemetery Road.