Bids open for construction of tarmac at Parika Market

Latest update July 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works will soon be constructing a tarmac and shed at the Parika Market for some $171 million.
This is according to information released at the opening of tenders. Some 18 contractors have submitted bids to execute the works. The construction of a tarmac at the market was a commitment made by President Irfaan Ali to the vendors during a visit he made back in April. The tarmac when constructed will see all the roadside vendors move there.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Infrastructure development 2022- Lot10: construction of tarmac at Parika Market, Lot11: construction of shed at Parika Market.
Enhancement works at Independence Boulevard (between Saffon Street and Cemetery Road), Lot 1- from Saffon Street to Penitence Street, Lot2- from Penitence Street to Garnett Street, Lot3- from Garnett Street to Cemetery Road.
