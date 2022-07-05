Latest update July 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

CANU in $11M ganja bust in Canje Creek

Jul 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit  (CANU) conducted a maritime operation in the Canje Creek, where they intercepted some $11M worth of marijuana.

In a press release, CANU said during the operation, they discovered a speedboat containing several bulky garbage bags docked at the pump station that drains the Number 66 Village Canal. A subsequent search of the boat revealed several parcels containing a quantity of suspected cannabis. Three individuals were apprehended in the vicinity of the boat.

The individuals, along with the suspected narcotics and speedboat were escorted to CANU headquarters. The suspected narcotics tested positive for cannabis, weighing a total of 41.8kg, and a street value of approximately GYD $11 million. The investigation is still ongoing. According to CANU, these operations are part of its efforts to reduce narcotics trafficking in the Berbice district.

 

