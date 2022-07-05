CANU in $11M ganja bust in Canje Creek

Latest update July 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Sunday, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) conducted a maritime operation in the Canje Creek, where they intercepted some $11M worth of marijuana.
In a press release, CANU said during the operation, they discovered a speedboat containing several bulky garbage bags docked at the pump station that drains the Number 66 Village Canal. A subsequent search of the boat revealed several parcels containing a quantity of suspected cannabis. Three individuals were apprehended in the vicinity of the boat.
The individuals, along with the suspected narcotics and speedboat were escorted to CANU headquarters. The suspected narcotics tested positive for cannabis, weighing a total of 41.8kg, and a street value of approximately GYD $11 million. The investigation is still ongoing. According to CANU, these operations are part of its efforts to reduce narcotics trafficking in the Berbice district.
Jul 05, 2022Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Over cast conditions with warm sunshine piercing through those clouds allowed the Petra Organisation’s Milo Secondary Schools Football to contest two...
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Jul 05, 2022
Kaieteur News – I’m not sure I am good at satire though I have tried a few pieces on this page over the years and... more
Kaieteur News – Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the long-standing Roe vs. Wade which had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]