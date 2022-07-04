Three cops face charges over killing of Quindon Bacchus

– PCA submits reports with recommendations to DPP

Kaieteur News – Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), Retired Judge, William Ramlall has recommended that three policemen be charged for the killing of Quindon Bacchus.

Bacchus was reportedly shot six times on June 10 by a Special Branch rank, Kristoff Denobrega, during an alleged sting operation at Haslington on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). Denobrega is currently under open-arrest and is confined to the police headquarters at Eve Leary.

In a statement signed by Ramlal and sent out to the press by the PCA, it was revealed that the probe into the death of Bacchus was completed and the findings reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) SC Shalimar Ali Hack. “I recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that three members of the Police Force are to be charged. It is for the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine who is to be charged and what offences he/she/they is/ are to be charged for”, Ramlall was quoted as saying in the statement.

Police had initially reported that its rank had shot the 23-year-old Bacchus at Haslington, ECD during a sting operation. It was alleged that ranks had learnt that Bacchus had an illegal gun to sell. Police alleged that arrangements were made for an undercover cop to purchase the gun from him.

The undercover cop allegedly showed up to do business but while Bacchus was allegedly handing over the weapon, someone reportedly blew his cover. Police further alleged that after Bacchus realised that he was caught in a sting operation, he shot at the cop. The policeman reportedly returned fire and Bacchus ran away and jumped into a yard where he shot at the rank again.

The policeman alleged that he took cover and fired back again and this time, Bacchus was struck to his body and he fell to the ground. An injured Bacchus was picked up and rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

However, video footage has contradicted the police statement. The video footage seen by this newspaper showed Bacchus running away from the policeman and appeared to have never fired any shot as was alleged.

According to reports, Bacchus was shot six times. A post mortem conducted revealed that he died of multiple gunshot wounds. Family members, accusing police of murdering the youth have been protesting daily. Last week Tuesday the protest escalated, with residents of Golden Grove and nearby villages blocking sections of the East Coast Demerara roadway.

The protest later descended into chaos resulting in persons being robbed at Mon Repos. Later that evening police indiscriminately opened fire at Golden Grove Market square hitting innocent children and adults who were desperately trying to get home due to the blockade on the road. Police have not issued a statement to explain the reason for the shooting last Tuesday night.