Suspect confesses to murdering Mon Repos granny over unpaid wages

Kaieteur News – East Coast Demerara (ECD), investigators have reportedly made a breakthrough in the murder of the 86-year-old Mon Repos resident, Agnes Dillon, after a construction worker called “Boyie” confessed to killing her over wages she allegedly owed him for a weeding job.

The police force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) was the first to update the media that ranks had arrested a third suspect in the matter and managed to secure a confession from one of them.

The police stated: “Commander for the Regional Division 4 ‘C’, Mr. Khali Pareshram has indicated that a third suspect was arrested in the ongoing investigation into the murder of the 86-year-old pensioner at Mon Repos last week. According to Pareshram, police were also able to obtain a confession from one of the suspects”.

Later on, Kaieteur News received more details about the suspect’s confession and confirmed the information received with Crime Chief, Wendell Balnhum. The suspect identified by his alias, “Boyie”, age 26, lives close by to the victim. While being grilled by detectives, he reportedly admitted to stabbing Dillon to death because she had allegedly refused to pay him for weeding her yard.

He took investigators back to the scene and detailed how he gained access to Dillon’s home and even showed them where he had thrown the murder weapon. Ranks searched the area but did not recover the weapon.

Dillion was found brutally murdered around 12:00hrs on Thursday inside a bottom flat of a two-storey wooden house she rented at Mon Repos. Crime scene detectives had reported that, suspected stab wounds were seen to her left and right side chest.

Chop wounds were also seen on her face and one on her hands. She was last seen alive around 17:00hrs on Wednesday washing some clothes in her yard. Three persons are presently in custody for her death. Investigations are ongoing.