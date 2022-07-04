Royal runaround caused death of boy stung by scorpion

– doctor says

Kaieteur News – A six year-old-boy of Wakapoa, Lower Pomeroon was killed after he was stung by a scorpion last Thursday.

The dead child has been identified as Jeff Boyan. He was reportedly stung by the venomous insect around 21:00hrs and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital but passed away hours later on Friday morning. The boy’s mother, Jennifer Richard, alleged that she had immediately called the health post after her son was stung but was told by the doctor to wait and see how the child’s body would react to the venom before taking him there.

“The doctor said I must wait and see wa gon happen to he, like to see if it wasn’t affecting, he… Within half hour he start feel pain and start vomit, I called the doctor and she [the doctor] said come down to the health centre,” the woman told Kaieteur News. They reportedly walked one-mile to the health post and when they arrived, Boyan was administered two injections and sent back home around 23:30hrs but he did not get better and his condition reportedly worsened around 01:00hrs on Friday. “By one o’ clock in the morning we wake up and he start to vomit blood. We call back the doctor and this time she tell we that we got to get to Charity, so we gone with the health (Health Post’s) boat, by the time we prepare to head out, it was 04:30hrs”, recounted the woman.

The journey to Charity from Wakapoa reportedly took one hour and they arrived at the hospital around 05:30hrs. Doctors there noted that the child’s condition was serious and referred him to the Suddie Public Hospital for immediate medical attention. Five minutes after his arrival at the Suddie Hospital, Boyan died. His mother said that the doctors explained that her son had died because it took too long for him to receive proper medical attention.