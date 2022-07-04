NYSCL overcome OSCL

Kaieteur News – The New York Softball Cricket League defeated Ontario Softball Cricket League by eight wickets when the NYSCL Independence cup commenced on Friday in New York.

Playing in the over 50 division, OSCL batted first and made 122 for 8 in 20 overs. Nandalall Doodnauth claimed 3 for 20. NYSCL responded with 128 for 2 in 14overs. R. Sahadeo made 60.