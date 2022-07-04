Motorcyclist succumbs two days after accident

Latest update July 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Keshawn Wray, of Prospect, East Bank Demerara, who was involved in an accident, last week Friday succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).
Wray had been hospitalised since being involved in an accident which occurred at the intersection of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. Involved in the accident was motor car HD 896 owned by Katchay Storm and driven at the time by Wayne Robinson, 52, of Field 14 Section ‘A’ Sophia, Georgetown and motor cycle CK 3612 which was being driven by Wray, with pillion rider Fareesa Azeez, 21, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Robinson was reportedly proceeding south along the eastern carriage way in the western drive lane of Vlissengen Road, and then made a right turn proceeding west along the southern drive lane onto Sandy Babb Street, whilst the traffic light signal was showing green in his direction.
It is allege that Wray was proceeding north along the western carriage way of Vlissengen Road and upon approaching the intersection, reportedly failed to stop and collided with the left side of the car. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider fell onto the road surface and received injuries.
They were both picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the GPH where they were seen and examined by the doctor on duty. Wray suffered a dislocated hip and abrasion to his hands, and the pillion rider suffered a broken right foot and abrasions to her face and hands. They were both later admitted as patients in the male and female surgical wards respectively. Around 05:00hrs on Sunday, Wray succumbed to his injuries. His body is presently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.
