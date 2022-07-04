MCYS/NSC swim programme set for return this month

Kaieteur News – THE annual Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) swim programme is set to return in mid-July.

The swim camp, which is free of cost, caters for persons from six to 18 years, and will be held in Georgetown, Berbice and Linden.

There will be a total of 10 sessions in Linden, from July 19 to August 10, while nine sessions will be held in Berbice from July 19 to August 5.

In Georgetown, there will be 11 sessions from July 18 to August 12 with the venues being the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal and the Colgrain Pool on Camp Street.

Registration will commence on July 9 and can be done by calling the National Aquatic Centre (226-1306), Colgrain Pool (226-0387) or coach Paul Mahaica (615-5714).

The programme is geared to prepare swimmers for national competitions and to teach swimming as a life skill and it is free of charge.