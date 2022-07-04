Latest update July 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man dies after run over by truck

Jul 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a fatal accident on the Soesdyke Linden Highway in the vicinity of Silver Hill, involving a motor lorry GNN 1385 (with trailer TJJ3014) driven by Threon Dash, a 27-year-old of 120 Anna Catherina, WCD; and pedestrian Steven Dhanbeer, who perished – a 28-year-old of LaBonne Intention (LBI), ECD.

Enquiries disclosed that the motor lorry with trailer was proceeding north along the western side of the said road where the front portion collided with the pedestrian who ran across the road from west to east. As a result of the collision, he fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries about his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

