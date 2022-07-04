Latest update July 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF Women’s Development League… GDF beat Pakarui Jaguars in latest play

Jul 04, 2022 Sports

The GDF goalscorers take a photo.

Kaieteur News – When action in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women Development League (WDL) continued on Saturday last at St Cuthbert Mission, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continued their winning run.

In Saturday’s contest the GDF defeated home team Pakarui Jaguars 4 – 0 after leading at Half time 2 – 0.

Kellyann Niles netted one, while Abiose Heywood tucked in a double and Andrea Lashley added the fourth. The action continues this weekend.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Berbice beat Essequibo by 29 runs – Demerara crowned champions

Berbice beat Essequibo by 29 runs – Demerara crowned champions

Jul 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – Berbice beat Essequibo by 29 runs when the Guyana Cricket Board inter county U17 50-over tournament continued recently at LBI. Berbice batted first and were bowled out for 83 in...
Read More
Dominoes action set for TSC on July 9

Dominoes action set for TSC on July 9

Jul 04, 2022

NYSCL overcome OSCL

NYSCL overcome OSCL

Jul 04, 2022

Archer medals as Guyanese athletes turn in good performances at Caribbean Games

Archer medals as Guyanese athletes turn in good...

Jul 04, 2022

Ex Nat Darts player Ronald Cameron dies at 75

Ex Nat Darts player Ronald Cameron dies at 75

Jul 04, 2022

GFF Women’s Development League… GDF beat Pakarui Jaguars in latest play

GFF Women’s Development League… GDF beat...

Jul 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The stranger next door

    As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner consumed and the children completed their homework, members of the household... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]