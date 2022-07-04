GFF Women’s Development League… GDF beat Pakarui Jaguars in latest play

Latest update July 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – When action in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women Development League (WDL) continued on Saturday last at St Cuthbert Mission, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continued their winning run.
In Saturday’s contest the GDF defeated home team Pakarui Jaguars 4 – 0 after leading at Half time 2 – 0.
Kellyann Niles netted one, while Abiose Heywood tucked in a double and Andrea Lashley added the fourth. The action continues this weekend.
Jul 04, 2022Kaieteur News – Berbice beat Essequibo by 29 runs when the Guyana Cricket Board inter county U17 50-over tournament continued recently at LBI. Berbice batted first and were bowled out for 83 in...
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – Every circumstance, every detail, every dimension of this violent rape warranted a life sentence. Instead,... more
As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner consumed and the children completed their homework, members of the household... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]