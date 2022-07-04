GFF Women’s Development League… GDF beat Pakarui Jaguars in latest play

Kaieteur News – When action in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women Development League (WDL) continued on Saturday last at St Cuthbert Mission, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continued their winning run.

In Saturday’s contest the GDF defeated home team Pakarui Jaguars 4 – 0 after leading at Half time 2 – 0.

Kellyann Niles netted one, while Abiose Heywood tucked in a double and Andrea Lashley added the fourth. The action continues this weekend.