Fully-vaccinated Essequibo youth dies from Covid-19

Jul 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A fully-vaccinated 20-year-old man from the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region has died from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed.

The ministry is unclear whether the youth had taken the booster shot. His death has taken the national figure to 1,256. “The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace,” the release stated.

All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health. These are: The need for everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, is asked to contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.
Meanwhile, the ministry further reported 24 new Covid-19-cases with two persons in the Intensive Care Unit. Some 67,615 persons have contracted the disease since it first entered here back in march 2020.

