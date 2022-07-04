Former Guyana youth player Ramcharran (5-15) leads Apollo Sports Club to victory

Latest update July 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Former Guyana youth player Sharaz Ramcharran snapped up five wickets for 15 runs from four overs to lead Apollo Sports Cub to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Melbourne Sports Club on Friday as action continued in the 2022 Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association T20 tournament.
Playing at Keele Top Reservoir ground in North York, Toronto, Ramcharran also produced a fine batting performance by scoring 43 not out to see Apollo reaching 147-3 in the 20th over responding to Melbourne’s challenging 144-7 from the 20-overs.
Dennis Legay was in excellent form too by hitting an unbeaten 55 laced with two sixes and three fours and Canada-based Guyanese Elton Baker chipped in with 22.
Vinoid Woolcock top-scored for Melbourne Sports Club with 70 and Dharmindra Lildhar made 30 to be among the runs.
Harrinarine Chattergoon is the captain of Apollo Sports Club and took one wicket for 44 runs from four off-spinning overs. Eugene LaFleur turned out for Melbourne but only made one. The competition continues on Saturday.
