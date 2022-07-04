Ex Nat Darts player Ronald Cameron dies at 75

Kaieteur News – Ronald Cameron transitioned on Thursday last at his home in Stewartville a few weeks after his wife passed away from Covid-19 Virus. He was 75.

Former president of the Guyana Darts Association Grantley Culbard had this to say about his teammate.

Cameron joined the Clerico Club, the sports arm of the Clerical & Commercial Workers Union (CCWU), in 1976.

“He had a specific interest in playing darts and went on to make the darts team. He competed in national darts championships consistently from 1976. Culbard, also Trade Unionist, added.

He later made the national darts team and over a number of years remained one of the top dart players in the country. He represented Guyana on several occasions in the Caribbean Darts Championships and also in the Americas Cup. He was an excellent team man,” concluded Culbard who also officiated in a match in recently concluded Regional Women’s cricket tournament in Guyana.

The funeral arrangements of the late Ronald Cameron will be announced later. (Sean Devers)