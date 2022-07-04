Dominoes action set for TSC on July 9

Kaieteur News – A champion of champions dominoes competition is set for July 9 at Transport Sports club starting at 14:00hrs.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000 while the MVP will receive $10,000 and the best female player in the tournament will take home $20,000.

Among the teams set to take part are Gold is Money, Mix Up, Phantom, Executive, Turning Point Gangster, Spartans, Players, 300, Providence, R and R, Big Boss Girls, Strikers, All Season’s Players 2, Lions, Next Level, C6, C7 and F and H.