De need fuh money

Jul 04, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – De need fuh money does mek people do all kind things. A man seh how de Coal-A-Sun achieve a 100 percent improvement when dem sign de oil contract. Dem increase de royalty from one percent to two percent. Dat is like telling a man yuh gan double he salary from $1 to $2.

De same man also seh how dem sign de contract because dem bin need money. But if yuh did suh need money how come yuh only accept US$18M as a signing bonus and den turn around and talk how yuh thought it was a gift. Suh where de money yuh bin really need deh?

And if yuh really need money is dat type of contract yuh gan sign? Next to nothing royalties, de oil companies claiming back dem expenses, yuh paying de oil companies taxes, plus de oil companies can claim expenses pun dem oil wells wah produce oil… and now possibly reclaim de same royalty small change wah yuh negotiate.

Is like dem oil companies giving yuh with de right hand and tekkin’ it back with de leff hand.
Dem boys know dat when yuh need money yuh does do all kinda silly things. Yuh does sell thing cheap, cheap. But fuh sell out de patrimony of de country cheap, cheap beat everything else.

When dem sign dat contract dem bin mekkin’ de country’s last Will and Testament. Was a dead giveaway. Dem boys hoping dat dem wah sign dah contract nah get to ever sell anything again.

Because it might end up with a 100 percent giveaway.

Talk half. Leff half.
 

