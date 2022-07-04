Cop shoots man in leg to save another

Latest update July 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A police officer on Sunday was forced to shoot a North Ruimveldt man to his leg just to prevent him from hacking another individual with a cutlass at the Timehri Bus Park on Longden Street, Stabroek, Georgetown.
The injured man has been identified as Collin Cumberbatch, a 28-year-old-bus conductor. The man who was involved is Sherwin Ariwa, a 56-year-old vendor of C-Field Sophia.
According to police, Cumberbatch and Ariwa had gotten into a physical altercation over changing a $5000 bill.
Ariwa had gone to a bus to change the money but Cumberbatch approached, and ordered him to move. They began arguing with each other and things quickly turned violent between them.
Ariwa lashed Cumberbatch to his head with a beer bottle and Cumberbatch retaliated by stabbing him twice to his abdomen with a pair of scissors.
Videos had also surfaced on the various social media platforms of the brawl.
The on duty policeman was close by and rushed to stop them from fighting. Ariwa dropped the bottle and stopped, but Cumberbatch did not.
Police reported that he (Cumberbatch) continued to argue and threatened to kill Ariwa. He then reportedly tried to follow through on his threats and ran to a nearby shop, armed himself with a cutlass and returned.
As he charged at Ariwa, the rank discharged a warning shot in the air but Cumberbatch allegedly ignored and continued to charge.
The lawman then decided to shoot Cumberbatch to the leg and he fell to the ground. A video later surfaced of a woman crying over a bleeding Cumberbatch.
An ambulance was called in and Cumberbatch and Ariwa were rushed to a city hospital for treatment.
