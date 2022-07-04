Berbice beat Essequibo by 29 runs – Demerara crowned champions

Kaieteur News – Berbice beat Essequibo by 29 runs when the Guyana Cricket Board inter county U17 50-over tournament continued recently at LBI.

Berbice batted first and were bowled out for 83 in 36.1 overs. Bruce Vincent and Thaddeus Lovell made early inroads and Berbice never recovered as Essequibo bowlers maintained their consistency.

Salim Khan was the only batsman to reach double figures with 10, while extras contributed 26. Lovell claimed 3-13 from 6.1 overs, while left arm spinner Gulcharran Chulai proved almost unplayable once again as he captured 2-2 from eight overs, six of which were maidens to be among the tournament’s most outstanding bowlers.

Shaaziff Mohamed had 2-8 while there was one each for Vincent and Ramesh Seeram.

Essequibo were bowled out for 54 in 29.1 overs in reply. Essequibo lost opener Rajindra Ramballi (00) without a run on the board before Benny Persaud (03) and Lovell added 24 for the second wicket, but following their separation, Essequibo suffered a collapse.

Lovell top scored with 23 off 45 balls with two sixes while Shaziff Mohamed made 11 as Rashaad Gaffur snared 3-3 from three overs, Salim Khan took 2-6 from six overs, Sanjay Algoo had 2-11 and Afraz Ali Budhoo 2-22.

Meanwhile, Demerara were crowned champions after playing unbeaten throughout the tournament.