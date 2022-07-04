Archer medals as Guyanese athletes turn in good performances at Caribbean Games

Kaieteur News – Guyanese athletes taking part in the Caribbean Games at the Stade du Gosier in Guadeloupe turned in good performances to be among the medals.

Joanna Archer had a good performance in the women’s 800m event to claim the silver medal.

Archer’s silver adds to bronze medals already won by Chantoba Bright, Raekwon Noel and Zara Crane in their events.

Meanwhile, Guyana got in among the team sports with Guyana’s basketballers beating Cuba 14-9 to take the Bronze medal in the Men’s 3X3 event. The Guyana team consist of Stanton Rose Jr., Yonnick Toppin, Timothy Thompson and Kimol Grimmond.