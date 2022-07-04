ANUG calls for inquest into police killings

Latest update July 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Chairman of the A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Timothy Jonas is of the view that there should be a coroner’s inquest into the shooting deaths of Orin Boston and Quindon Bacchus, both of whom were allegedly killed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.
During a live streamed video which was shared on Facebook, Jonas revealed he had written to the Attorney General demanding that a public coroner’s inquest be done into the death of Orin Boston who was fatally shot by a police officer in January and subsequently, Quindon Bacchus who was also fatally shot by a police officer. He said he is yet to receive a response.
According to Jonas: “If within the next two weeks we do not see and it is not published that steps are taken to conduct a coroner’s inquest into these deaths… We will be taking steps in court…” Jonas said.
Coroners are independent judicial officers who investigate deaths reported to them. A Coroner will make whatever inquiries are necessary to find out the cause of death. This includes ordering a post-mortem examination, obtaining witness statements, and medical records, or holding an inquest.
Jonas’ call comes even as Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Justice rt’d William Ramlall issued a statement on Sunday afternoon noting that he had completed the investigation into the shooting death of 23-year-old Bacchus and recommended that three members of the Guyana Police Force be charged with his killing. “I recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions that three members of the Police Force are to be charged. It is for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine who is to be charged and what offences he/she/they is/are to be charged for,” Ramlall said in a press release.
Ramlall said that the file will be forwarded to the DPP later on Sunday. Bacchus was shot dead on June 10, 2022, at Haslington, East Coast Demerara, during an alleged undercover police operation.
It is alleged that he was selling an illegal firearm to an undercover policeman identified as Kristoff De Nobrega, during which shots were fired and Bacchus ended up dead.
Caption:
Jul 04, 2022Kaieteur News – Berbice beat Essequibo by 29 runs when the Guyana Cricket Board inter county U17 50-over tournament continued recently at LBI. Berbice batted first and were bowled out for 83 in...
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Jul 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – Every circumstance, every detail, every dimension of this violent rape warranted a life sentence. Instead,... more
As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner consumed and the children completed their homework, members of the household... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]