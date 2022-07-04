ANUG calls for inquest into police killings

Kaieteur News – Chairman of the A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Timothy Jonas is of the view that there should be a coroner’s inquest into the shooting deaths of Orin Boston and Quindon Bacchus, both of whom were allegedly killed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

During a live streamed video which was shared on Facebook, Jonas revealed he had written to the Attorney General demanding that a public coroner’s inquest be done into the death of Orin Boston who was fatally shot by a police officer in January and subsequently, Quindon Bacchus who was also fatally shot by a police officer. He said he is yet to receive a response.

According to Jonas: “If within the next two weeks we do not see and it is not published that steps are taken to conduct a coroner’s inquest into these deaths… We will be taking steps in court…” Jonas said.

Coroners are independent judicial officers who investigate deaths reported to them. A Coroner will make whatever inquiries are necessary to find out the cause of death. This includes ordering a post-mortem examination, obtaining witness statements, and medical records, or holding an inquest.

Jonas’ call comes even as Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Justice rt’d William Ramlall issued a statement on Sunday afternoon noting that he had completed the investigation into the shooting death of 23-year-old Bacchus and recommended that three members of the Guyana Police Force be charged with his killing. “I recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions that three members of the Police Force are to be charged. It is for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine who is to be charged and what offences he/she/they is/are to be charged for,” Ramlall said in a press release.

Ramlall said that the file will be forwarded to the DPP later on Sunday. Bacchus was shot dead on June 10, 2022, at Haslington, East Coast Demerara, during an alleged undercover police operation.

It is alleged that he was selling an illegal firearm to an undercover policeman identified as Kristoff De Nobrega, during which shots were fired and Bacchus ended up dead.

