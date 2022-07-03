Siblings’ relationship that turned deadly

==The Court Journal== [Insert Renay’s photo here]

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – It is said that there is a unique love-hate relationship when it comes to siblings. Many siblings stick with each other through thick and thin, but this week, I will highlight matters where siblings’ relationship turned deadly.

Moses and Richard Anthony

The first matter is that of Moses Anthony, who was allegedly killed by his brother during a brawl at their home which is located at Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

On March 14, 2022, Richard Anthony made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Richard was not charged for murder but was handed a manslaughter charge. He was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on March 10, 2022, he allegedly killed his brother with a piece of broken tile during a brawl at their home.

According to reports, Richard reportedly killed his younger brother, Moses, a baker, around 21:00hrs on the day in question. It was stated that when cops arrived at the scene, Moses’ bloodied body was found lying in an alleyway leading to their home.

Before tragedy struck, Moses had been drinking and had reportedly arrived home “high”. It was reported that this caused him to start an argument with his brother over an old grievance they had.

They subsequently began fighting in the house. It was described as a “cuff out”. During the fight, Richard reportedly found a piece of broken tile and stabbed Moses to his neck. The fight continued and they reportedly moved to the yard. When they stopped Moses reportedly walked out to the alleyway where he collapsed and died.

Paul and Quincy Chase

Another man charged for the death of his brother is Quincy Chase, 27, a security guard of Lot 34 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, who made his first court appearance in June 2021, for the murder of his younger brother.

Quincy had appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on June 25, 2021 at Cummings Street, Bourda, he murdered 24-year-old Paul Anthony Chase.

According to reports, Quincy allegedly killed his younger brother at their mother’s Cummings, Street, Georgetown residence.

It was reported that the brothers would usually visit their mother to have breakfast. However, on the day of the incident, the two had a misunderstanding which escalated.

Quincy’s mother had reportedly confronted him about something to which he denied. This had angered the woman who left and went into her bedroom to make a call.

While the woman was making the call, Quincy reportedly followed her into the room and dealt her one blow to her left eye before leaving the room.

As a result, an argument ensued between Paul and Quincy, during which Quincy armed himself with a knife and stabbed his younger brother twice – one to his neck and the other to his chest.

Shonnette Dover

In May 2021, the 15-year-old relative of Shonnette Dover, who had reportedly confessed to Linden police that she assisted her sister’s boyfriend, Shaquawn Alleyne – who is still on the run – to bury her in his backyard, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The teen had appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The teen had allegedly confessed to accompanying Shaquawn to the residence of Shawn Alleyne, the fugitive’s father, and informed him that Shaquawn had just shot Shonnette dead.

The father then told them, “Don’t tell (me) stupidness, why (you) playing with the gun?” They subsequently left on a motorcycle and collected a spade from a man and dug a hole aback the house, where they buried the dead young woman.

The case is one that sent ripples through Linden ever since Dover had disappeared in April 2021, and tensions had risen since her body was discovered and Alleyne disappeared.

Lashena and Alex Morgow

In another matter, Lashena Morgow, 31, was charged in November 2020, for allegedly stabbing and killing her brother in a bid to protect her sister-in-law.

Lashena was charged with manslaughter for the death of her brother, Alex Morgow, 20, of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo.

She had made her first court appearance at the Wales Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

According to police, Alex, a fisherman, was stabbed to death at around 17:45hrs on November 22, 2020. It was reported that Lashena committed the act in retaliation to her brother beating his common-law wife.

The police had reported that Alex’s wife and his sister had gone to the Parika market earlier that day to do some shopping. On the way back, they stopped at a friend’s house, where they began imbibing Guinness. The women had reportedly spent two hours there before heading home.

However, upon their arrival, Alex confronted his wife about a meal she had prepared for him. There was an argument and Alex reportedly shoved his wife to the ground and dealt her several kicks.

This had caused Lashena to scold her brother, who told her to stay out. Lashena then allegedly headed to the kitchen, returned with a knife and stabbed him to the region of the heart during a confrontation. Alex collapsed and later died.

Randy and Cynthia Cozier

The final matter I will highlight is that of Randy Cozier who was charged in July 2019 for the murder of his sister.

Randy of Moruca, Region One, Barima-Waini, had appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on July 4, 2019, at Moruca, North West District, he murdered Cynthia Cozier, his sister.

According to reports, on the day in question, Randy and his sister had an argument after the woman asked him to desist from threatening his other siblings.

It was reported that during that argument, Randy became annoyed and armed himself with two cutlasses and dealt his sister several chops to her neck and other parts of her body. Another sister, Beverly Cozier, who attempted to save her sister, was also chopped several times about her body. During the altercation, a baby was also wounded.