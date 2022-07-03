Police should be respected

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys is old-school. Dem never see police station door. Dem does stay on de straight and narrow path.

Things was not always nice but dem boys never get tempt fuh tief. Dem boys does get provoke but dem boys never lose dem tempa and beat anybody. Dat is old school fuh yuh.

Now dem boys know dat when police tell yuh move, dat is a lawful order. Yuh should move and if yuh nah move de police can take action to move yuh.

Is suh with dem protestors wah did blocking road. De police tell dem move and dem nah move and suh de police had to take lawful action fuh disperse dem.

De police use tear gas and pellets.

Now de Opposition seh how de police fire indiscriminately at protestors. Like dem Opposition nah know how pellet gun does operate. Suh is nah dat de police fire indiscriminately or de man behind de gun hand shaking like de star in Blazing Saddles.

De police always getting blame. But dem wah blocking road and beating and robbing people getting less blame dan de police.

Dem boys wan know when people gan show mo respect fuh de police. If de police decide fuh strike, wah gan happen to de country.

As dem old people does say, yuh does only miss de water till de well run dry. And if dem nah gat police in de country, nah just de water gan dry up.

Old school does show respect fuh police. Suh you should too.

Talk half. Leff half.