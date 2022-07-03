Interesting Creature… Drymarchon

Kaieteur News – Drymarchon is a genus of large non-venomous colubrid snakes, commonly known as indigo snakes or cribos, found in the Southeastern United States, Central America, and South America. Reaching 3 m (9.8 ft) or more in length, they are among the world’s largest colubrid snakes.

Description

Indigo snakes are large, robust snakes which can reach a total length (including tail) of over 3m (9.8 ft). They have smooth dorsal scales, and several colour variations, including a glossy blue-black colour.

This snake genus, Drymarchon, means “Lord of the Forest”. This is a sexually dimorphic species so the males are larger than the females. This is thought to be due to intraspecies competition from the males.

Behaviour and diet

Indigo snakes are diurnal and actively forage for prey. They feed on a broad variety of small animals such as rodents, birds, lizards, frogs, toads, and other snakes, including rattlesnakes. They are not aggressive snakes and will bite only when threatened. Typical threat display includes hissing and shaking of its tail as a warning.

Habitat

They use a variety of different habitats, including longleaf pine-turkey oak sandhills, pine and scrub flatwoods, dry prairie, tropical hardwoods, freshwater wetlands, and coastal dunes; however, winter survival, especially in northern portions of its range, depends on the availability of appropriate shelters which are primarily Gopher Tortoise burrows. These burrows can be used to hide from predators, fires, and extreme temperatures.

Threats

Populations in Alabama, Texas, and South Carolina have been largely lost due to habitat destruction, poaching, and killings. Indigo snakes are currently protected under the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which makes it illegal to possess, harm, or harass them. Permits are also required in order to keep or transport this species. (Source: Wikipedia)