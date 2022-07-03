Domestic abuse hotline extended to cater for vulnerable children

Latest update July 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The toll free domestic hotline, which was launched by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in 2020, has been extended to cater for vulnerable children too.
This was noted during an outreach the ministry had on Friday last at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Minister Vindhya Persaud, related to the media that the outreach was geared at taking all of the ministry’s services, such as old age pension and others to the communities of Mon Repos and Buxton.
During the outreach, some of the officials with the ministry advised residents to use the toll free emergency number, 914, to report cases of domestic violence.
Assistant Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency, Leviene Gouveia related that the hotline number can also be used to report matters involving children, especially those seen begging in public spaces.
Gouveia noted, “I know this is a market place and we have been receiving many reports of children begging here,” even as she asked “Have you seen some of them begging?” Some of those gathered said that they have witnessed this “sometimes” and to this Gouveia said, “well here is what you will do, you will call 914, alright, and you will tell us when and what time of the day you see these children begging.”
The Assistant Director explained that it is necessary to report when children are seen begging because they are endangering themselves. She noted that there are individuals who may be inclined to take advantage of these children’s situation and even seek to cause them harm.
Gouveia also warned the residents not to give “begging children” any money because this will only motivate them to continue begging.
Calling the professionals in to assist them, she said, will be the better option to provide help for the children since they may very well be be facing difficult situations at home.
She assured that once called in, the CPA will not only work with the affected children but also their parents and the entire family.
