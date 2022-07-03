British High Commissioner named Honourary Rotarian

…as Georgetown Central hosts 39th Installation ceremony

Kaieteur News – The British High Commissioner, Jane Miller, was inducted as a Honourary Rotarian as the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC) on Saturday, June 25, 2022, installed its 39th Board of Directors at a ceremony held at the Mirage Banquet Hall, Alberttown, Georgetown.

The Club’s new Leadership, which will be headed by President Cilandell Glen, will function during the Rotary year, July 2022 to June 2023.

Other members of the New Board are President Elect – Peter Pompey, Vice President – Judy Semple-Joseph, Immediate Past President – Avia Maria Lindie, Secretary – Treina Butts, Treasurer – Waheeda Ali, Club Administration Chair – Denisha Garraway, International/Rotary Foundation Chair – Asa Stewart, Membership Chair – Daniel Griffith, Service Projects Chair – Keisha Chung, Vocational Service Chair – Michelle Howard, Youth Service Chair – Cherie Rampertab, Fundraiser Chair – Keon Howard, Public Image Chair – Lloyd David, and Sergeant-At-Arms – Ronald Robinson.

Giving gratitude to God Almighty for health, strength and life to take up the mantle as President of the Club, President Cilandell, in her acceptance speech, also thanked Rotarians for giving her the opportunity to serve as leader of the “Prestigious Club”.

Referring to the year 1998-1999 RI Theme – “Living your Rotary Dream”, the new President said she is elated to be living her rotary dream.

The once Rotaract President, referred to Rotary as her family, alluding to the experiences, friendship, network and training gained from the organisation.

Finally, President Cilandell took the opportunity to set the focus for the Club. She outlined, “For the new year, the Executive Board would be working diligently towards, reengaging, rebuilding and evolving the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central. As Rotarians, let us continue to build the legacy of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central by working together to serve and strengthen communities across Guyana.”

Meanwhile, Immediate Past President (IPP) – Avia Maria Lindie expressed appreciation to Outgoing Board members for their support and good stewardship provided to the Club during the last year. IPP Avia took time to highlight the various projects undertaken by the Club in 2021 -2022, which included those related to Childhood Obesity, Hampers for the Holidays, Kimbia Project and the Harauruni Girls Empowerment Project.

Incoming Assistant District Governor Elizabeth Cox gave the charge to the Club for the new Rotary year. Among the many key initiatives, she highlighted the need for Rotary Clubs to adopt the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Code of Conduct. Additionally, ADG Liz urged the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central to conduct at least one environmental project, even as she challenged Rotary Clubs in Guyana to fellowship and work collaboratively to create a greater impact across communities.

Meanwhile, Assistant Governor, Renata Chuck-A-Sang advocated that the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central should begin to conduct more sustainable and impactful projects going forward, even as she provided commendations for projects completed.

Finally, Her Excellency Jane Miller – British High Commissioner to Guyana, provided the Key Note Address at the Installation Ceremony. Sharing her wealth of experience, High Commissioner Miller focused her message on Service and Volunteerism. She encouraged Rotarians to value each other and to support the leadership, to be evidence based in their decisions and actions, and to ensure that they have fun while serving others.

Chartered in 1983, the Club has been very vibrant as it engaged in voluntary service for almost four decades. During 2022-2023, it will join other Rotary Club across the globe to function and service communities under the new Rotary International theme: “Imagine Rotary”.