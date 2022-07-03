Benefits of exercise you may have missed

Fit-Nest

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – We’ve all heard it before – exercise is good for you. But did you know that besides aiding in weight loss and improving muscle strength, exercise can also improve your mood or for women struggling with hormonal issues or regulating your monthly cycle. Adding physical activity can help you achieve the changes you may have been taking pills for.

About two years ago, before I started taking daily exercise serious, I heard Pastor Joel Osteen on a radio broadcast sharing how exercise helps transform his mood. He continued that he could dare not tell his wife to exercise when she’s upset, but instead send her to the Mall or the salon to get pampered. At that time, I thought it was funny and I agreed with the preacher; however today my perspective has changed after witnessing for myself that exercise can help improve your mood.

Mood changes

Starting off your day with at least 15 minutes of exercise can help set the tone for the day. While you may believe that physical activity could cause you strain – and it may very well – one of the major benefits of exercise is that it helps to relax you mentally, thereby improving your mood.

According to a Stylecraze article that was reviewed by Nathan Diaz, a medical doctor in the United States, exercise not only helps in weight loss and muscle development but has also been proven to help relieve stress. It is advised that if you are stressed, you should exercise as this state of mental unrest can deprive you of your sleep and also impair immune functions. Taking a walk or run will soon help you change your mood.

Depression and Anxiety

Besides taking medical advice for depression and anxiety, science has proven that exercise helps release serotonin, the “feel good” hormone that helps uplift your mood. The Stylecraze article on health benefits of exercise explains that Norwegian scientists conducted an experiment with 977 patients and found that physical exercise improved the mood of depressed patients.

Boosts self-esteem

Incorporating physical activity into your daily routine can help you feel better about yourself. If you are shy about your body and don’t feel confident in your skin, seeing results from your hard work can play on your emotions! It’s no reason why when girls go through a breakup, they start the gym. Research shows that your balance and posture can be improved as your muscles pull. It helps to make your strut and overall physical appearance more pleasurable while keeping your shoulders relaxed, chest up and core tight. Research also shows that exercising helps prevent older adults from falling.

Improves skin health

The skin is known as the largest organ and while it serves to protect the internal organs from the external environment, it can also be prone to microbial infections and other skin diseases. The Stylecraze article reviewed by the medical doctor notes that since aerobic exercise makes you sweat, a lot of the microbes on the surface of the skin get washed away. It also improves blood circulation, giving your skin the perfect glow and warmth.

Stimulates sex hormones

I can share my personal experience here, but I doubt I’d get the permission of my husband so instead, I’ll stick to my research. It has been established that while healthy flirting is good for the heart, exercising can help spruce up your sex life. In fact, it has been proven to improve sexual intimacy. “And this is not only for perfectly healthy individuals but also for women suffering from depression and multiple sclerosis, couples dealing with prostate cancer, and men who have erectile dysfunction. Exercising helps to improve mood and boosts stamina and heart function. Practice cardio and strength training on alternate days and do yoga every day,” Stylecraze says in a report.

Improves flexibility

If I choose to be lazy for about three consecutive days and ditch my regular exercise routine, I feel my bones and muscles becoming ‘stiff’ as we would say here in Guyana. Taking stretches in the office usually aren’t enough to relieve the tension. Exercise has been established as a perfect way of improving flexibility. In fact, American scientists conducted an experiment on college athletes and found that those who practised yoga were more flexible than those who didn’t. Exercising can also help older adults improve the range of motion of their muscles and bones. Just 30 minutes of exercise, three to five days a week, can help older adults improve flexibility and get various health benefits, Stylecraze says. Thirty minutes may sound like a really long time but beginners can start off their exercise routine by walking in the parks or the seawalls, wherever you feel comfortable.

Balances hormones

If you have been struggling to regulate your hormones and see your period regularly, breaking a sweat is just what you need. “Exercise has been shown to reduce stress levels and also help regulate your hormones, such as insulin,” says Dr. Yasmin Akhunji, an endocrinologist with Paloma Health. If you have diabetes, metabolic disorder, or other conditions caused by your hormones not working as effectively as they should, getting into a regular fitness habit can be one of the main ways to start feeling better.

If you have noticed significant weight gain or loss, fatigue, bowel issues, lower sex drive, feeling hot or cold, thinning hair and muscle or joint stiffness or aches and pains you may be struggling with hormonal imbalance.

Don’t be worried, regular exercise can help reverse those symptoms. The Endocrineweb notes that working out regularly is critical for endocrine health, as it can help balance hormones like cortisol, insulin, thyroid hormones, and your sex hormones. New research is indicating that there may be some kinds of exercise that are better for you than others.