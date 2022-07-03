Latest update July 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

$58M estimated to clear alignment between Timehri and Bartica

Jul 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Continuing works on the clearing of the alignment between Timehri (Region Four) and Sand Hills (Region Seven), $58 million is now estimated to complete phase two of the job.

This is according to the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. It was revealed that 10 contractors have bid for the Ministry of Public Works project.

As reported in the media, the cutting of the alignment will pave the way for the new road that the government is looking to construct to connect the two regions making it easy to commute between the hinterland and the coast.

Upon completion, no longer will persons have to travel to Linden, then to Rockstone, through to Sherima Crossing for a barge to get to Bartica. Works on the new road link began since last year, when Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and a team had visited the propose route for the road.

Also opened is a contract for the construction of a pedestrian sidewalk for the West Bank of Demerara and this would be from Phoenix Park to Plantain Walk. This project is estimated at $41 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Lot 4: Alignment clearing of Timehri to Sand Hills (Region Seven) road link (Phase two)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hinterland roads 2022, Regions Eight and Nine – Lot13 to 15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lot17: Rehabilitation/construction of Danjah Street, Mahdia, Region Eight

 

 

 

 

Lot2: construction of pedestrian sidewalk on the West Bank of Demerara from Phoenix Park to Plantain Walk, Region Three.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lot 113: Rehabilitation of Champagne Front Burma road (north to south), Region Five

 

 

 

 

