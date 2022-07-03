$58M estimated to clear alignment between Timehri and Bartica

Latest update July 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Continuing works on the clearing of the alignment between Timehri (Region Four) and Sand Hills (Region Seven), $58 million is now estimated to complete phase two of the job.
This is according to the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. It was revealed that 10 contractors have bid for the Ministry of Public Works project.
As reported in the media, the cutting of the alignment will pave the way for the new road that the government is looking to construct to connect the two regions making it easy to commute between the hinterland and the coast.
Upon completion, no longer will persons have to travel to Linden, then to Rockstone, through to Sherima Crossing for a barge to get to Bartica. Works on the new road link began since last year, when Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and a team had visited the propose route for the road.
Also opened is a contract for the construction of a pedestrian sidewalk for the West Bank of Demerara and this would be from Phoenix Park to Plantain Walk. This project is estimated at $41 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Lot 4: Alignment clearing of Timehri to Sand Hills (Region Seven) road link (Phase two)
Hinterland roads 2022, Regions Eight and Nine – Lot13 to 15
Lot17: Rehabilitation/construction of Danjah Street, Mahdia, Region Eight
Lot2: construction of pedestrian sidewalk on the West Bank of Demerara from Phoenix Park to Plantain Walk, Region Three.
Lot 113: Rehabilitation of Champagne Front Burma road (north to south), Region Five
Jul 03, 2022According to the President of the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League (OTSCL) Azeem Khan, 28 teams are set to participate at the forthcoming Canada Cup 1 which is slated for September 2-4. The...
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I’ve learnt a lot being with my dog daily on the seawall and the National Park. And when I say a... more
Kaieteur News – Nothing would satisfy those protesting the death of Quindon Bacchus other than an outcome charges against... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]