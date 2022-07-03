119 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in ICU

Latest update July 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that from 884 COVID-19 tests conducted, 119 new infections were recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.
The 119 cases – 62 men and 57 women – have now brought the total number of confirmed cases to 67,591.
The new infections, according to the Ministry’s data, were detected in Region Four –61 cases, Region Two – 12 cases, Region Six – 20 cases, Region Three – five cases, Region Seven – 10 cases, Region One – nine cases, and Region 10 – two cases.
The dashboard shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 are in institutional isolation, 833 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.
Within the last 24 hours, the Ministry reported that a total of 103 persons recovered.
Jul 03, 2022According to the President of the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League (OTSCL) Azeem Khan, 28 teams are set to participate at the forthcoming Canada Cup 1 which is slated for September 2-4. The...
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Jul 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I’ve learnt a lot being with my dog daily on the seawall and the National Park. And when I say a... more
Kaieteur News – Nothing would satisfy those protesting the death of Quindon Bacchus other than an outcome charges against... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]