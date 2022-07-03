119 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in ICU

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that from 884 COVID-19 tests conducted, 119 new infections were recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.

The 119 cases – 62 men and 57 women – have now brought the total number of confirmed cases to 67,591.

The new infections, according to the Ministry’s data, were detected in Region Four –61 cases, Region Two – 12 cases, Region Six – 20 cases, Region Three – five cases, Region Seven – 10 cases, Region One – nine cases, and Region 10 – two cases.

The dashboard shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 are in institutional isolation, 833 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.

Within the last 24 hours, the Ministry reported that a total of 103 persons recovered.

