Woman, 88, is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Jul 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – An 88-year-old woman from Region Four, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, died on Tuesday.
This, according to the Ministry of Health which reported yesterday, that as a result the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,255.
It was reported via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, that the Ministry recorded 77 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 67,472.
The dashboard data additionally disclosed that two more patients have been admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 persons are in institutional isolation, 826 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 65,363 persons have recovered from the virus.

