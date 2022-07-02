Two years later: President inducts Procurement Commission Members

Kaieteur News – More than two years after the life of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), ended, Head of State, President, Irfaan Ali on Friday, swore in four of the five members of that commission.

The PPC is the body which exercises a major regulatory and oversight role in public procurement and the awarding of government contracts. The PPC monitors public procurement by government to ensure the principles of fairness, equity, value for money, and competition is upheld and to ensure that the procedures of public procurement are executed in accordance with the laws of Guyana.

The members that were sworn in include executive of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Dianna Rajcumar, former Chairman of the National Tender Board, Berkley Wickham, Joel Bhagwandin, and Rajnarine Singh.The members were sworn in for a period of three years, effective from July 1, 2022.The fifth member of the commission, President of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase, is currently not in the jurisdiction and as such, is expected to take the oath of office sometime in the new week.

The swearing in ceremony was held in the Credentials Room of the Office of the President. Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, and other members of parliament.Delivering his charge to the new commission members, President Ali first congratulated them before highlighting the importance of the PPC.

The President noted that the job of the commission is one that adds to the government’s plan to ensure oversight of public procurement—making sure that whatever is being done falls under the umbrella of transparent, democratic and open governance.

According to President Ali, “I have all confidence that the combined experience, knowledge and diverse expertise of the members of this commission, will add value to your work and would bring the necessary benefits to the country and to government systems, as we work together in enhancing and building a stronger framework.”

Additionally, the fourth member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Hakeem Mohamed was also on Friday sworn in. The other members of the PSC was sworn in on May 31, 2022, however, Mohamed was absent on that date.

President Ali used the occasion to express his delight that the final member of the PSC was sworn in.

According to Ali, as for the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), he had all intentions of swearing in the members of the last two commissions on Friday but due to final membership still being finalised it was put off to another date.