Two in custody for murder of Mon Repos granny

Jul 02, 2022 News

By Shervin Belgrave

the Scene where Dillon’s body was found.

Kaieteur News -Kaieteur News was reliably informed on Friday that two men have been detained for questioning in relation to the brutal murder of the Mon Repos granny, Agnes Dillon, 89, on Thursday last.
Dillon rented the bottom flat of a two-storey wooden home where she was found dead around 12:00hrs lying in a pool of blood on her bed. It is suspected that she was brutally stabbed and chopped to death by her killer.
Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News on Friday that detectives had arrested two suspects for questioning in relation to Dillon’s gruesome murder but are yet to establish if they are known to the victim.
Dillon’s landlord had last seen the now dead tenant alive around 17:00hrs on Wednesday, washing clothes in the yard. The following morning Dillon did not emerge from her flat as she reportedly would normally do, and as such her landlord became worried. It was unlike her not to be “up and about” during the early morning hours, according to the landlady.
As the hours rolled by, the landlord began calling her phone but those calls went unanswered, after which she decided to invite a neighbour to assist in prying open Dillon’s bedroom window, since she was unable to do so herself. It was at that time they discovered Dillon’s body lying motionless on her bed. Detectives had observed suspected stab wounds to her left and right side chest and chop wounds to her left hand and face. Investigations are still ongoing.

 

 

