Return textbooks or no cash grant – Ed. Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) is currently advising all parents and guardians of children with the government-issued textbooks to return them no later than July 7, 2022 or they would not be able to obtain the promised cash grant for school pupils.

As reported on, textbooks were distributed to students as part of the government’s aim to ensure that there is equitable access to educational resources to every pupil.

The Ministry in a memo on Friday however, stated that only those students who returned the textbooks will be eligible for the cash grant.

The grant, which is the $30,000 ‘Because We Care’ and school voucher, is slated to begin distribution later this month.

“It is therefore necessary that all primary and secondary school students return textbooks received in the academic year, September 2021-July 2022,” the memo states.

Reminding parents of the importance of these textbooks, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, in a Facebook post yesterday reminded that, “parents signed a contract to this effect when they collected the textbooks.”

To this end, she appealed, “…my friends, the textbooks have helped tremendously in your children’s education. We need them for the next class.”

The memo which was signed by Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson mentioned also that head teachers are required to advise parents/ guardians that in instances where loaned textbooks are lost or destroyed, parents will be given the option of buying and replacing those textbooks.

They are also tasked with notifying parents/guardians that a fee of $5,000 will be charged for each textbook lost or destroyed. This fee will apply to those parents who cannot replace lost or destroyed textbooks.

Head teachers too, are required to inform parents/guardians that the schools will issue a slip stating all textbooks have been returned.

Finally, they will submit to the Departments of Education on or before July 14, 2022, a list of names of students as per school and level, who have failed to return or pay for textbooks lost or destroyed.