Latest update July 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MCYS/NSC Swim Programme set to return in July

Jul 02, 2022 Sports

The annual Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) Swim Programme is set to return in mid-July.
The swim camp which is free of cost, caters for persons from six to 18 years, and will be held in Georgetown, Berbice and Linden.
There will be a total of 10 sessions in Linden, from July 19 to August 10, while nine sessions will be held in Berbice from July 19 to August 5.
In Georgetown, there will be 11 sessions from July 18 to August 12 with the venues being the National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal and the Colgrain Pool on Camp Street.
Registration will commence on July 9 and can be done by calling the National Aquatic Centre (226-1306), Colgrain Pool (226-0387) or coach Paul Mahaica (615-5714).
The programme is geared to prepare swimmers for national competitions and to teach swimming as a life skill.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CPL announces fixtures for ‘The 6ixty’

CPL announces fixtures for ‘The 6ixty’

Jul 02, 2022

Fixtures for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been announced. The 6IXTY gets underway on 24 August with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts. The tournament will...
Read More
BCB financially assists nine U-19 female players

BCB financially assists nine U-19 female players

Jul 02, 2022

CWI and Republic Bank Financial Holdings ‘Five For Fun’ bowls off in Guyana

CWI and Republic Bank Financial Holdings ‘Five...

Jul 02, 2022

GDA installs new Executive Body

GDA installs new Executive Body

Jul 02, 2022

CWI names Emerging Players Academy players for inaugural intake

CWI names Emerging Players Academy players for...

Jul 02, 2022

MCYS/NSC Swim Programme set to return in July

MCYS/NSC Swim Programme set to return in July

Jul 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]