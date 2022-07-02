MCYS/NSC Swim Programme set to return in July

Latest update July 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2022 Sports
The annual Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) Swim Programme is set to return in mid-July.
The swim camp which is free of cost, caters for persons from six to 18 years, and will be held in Georgetown, Berbice and Linden.
There will be a total of 10 sessions in Linden, from July 19 to August 10, while nine sessions will be held in Berbice from July 19 to August 5.
In Georgetown, there will be 11 sessions from July 18 to August 12 with the venues being the National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal and the Colgrain Pool on Camp Street.
Registration will commence on July 9 and can be done by calling the National Aquatic Centre (226-1306), Colgrain Pool (226-0387) or coach Paul Mahaica (615-5714).
The programme is geared to prepare swimmers for national competitions and to teach swimming as a life skill.
Jul 02, 2022Fixtures for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been announced. The 6IXTY gets underway on 24 August with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts. The tournament will...
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – This society is so psychologically corrugated that maybe it is beyond redemption. It is alleged that... more
Kaieteur News – Investigative journalism is a dying art. Today, what passes for journalism are pick-ups where journalists... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]