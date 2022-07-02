Suspect confesses in hairdresser’s murder… Tells cops “whatever will be, will be”

Kaieteur News -Detectives could be one step closer to solving the murder of 29-year-old Donalesa Park, a hairdresser and mother of one from No.2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six, after the 32-year-old male suspect in custody, reportedly told them, “he is willing to live with the consequences of his actions.” .

Park’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped at the side of the Courtland public road, in a clump of bushes on Thursday last. An autopsy conducted on her remains revealed that she died as a result of asphyxiation from being strangled.

The suspect, a 32-year-old soldier attached to the Guyana Defence Force had initially denied killing the woman but on Friday, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum related that he reportedly made the statement, without divulging any further details, leading investigators to believe that he might be her killer.

Investigators told Kaieteur News, the man said “he will live with the consequences of his action and whatever will be, will be”. Further investigations have since also revealed that the last person to see Park alive, was the suspect’s sister. She reportedly told detectives during questioning that she had seen her brother physically assaulting the hairdresser.

Investigators have also found Park’s umbrella in the suspect’s bedroom.

According to Donalesa’s sister, she last saw her sibling alive on June 29, 2022, at about 08:00hrs at their East Canje home, where they both reside. The deceased woman reportedly told her sister then that she was going to braid someone’s hair at Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice.

Police had reported that about 06:00hrs on Thursday, the sister called the individual whose hair, Donalesa told her she was going to braid but that person said that Park never showed up but instead told her that she (Park) had to go to Corentyne.

Subsequently, at about 07:00hrs, Park’s body was found wrapped in a plastic on the Courtland Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

An uncle of the now dead woman, Mortimor Amsterdam, had told media operatives that the soldier was well known to Park, since she would usually uplift detergent products from him. The products, Amsterdam said, is brought out from Lethem.

He also related that the suspect was also well known to the family, since he would visit Park on occasions at her residence. The probe continues.