GDF selling off Bell 412 helicopter; Police to buy more body cameras

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is presently upgrading its fleet of aircraft and is looking to sell a Bell 412 aircraft as is.

Bids for this, were opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office and saw a total of three bidders vying to procure the unserviceable aircraft.

The GDF in its invitation for bids stated that the aircraft has seating capacity to accommodate two crew members and 13 passengers.

On Thursday, two bids were also opened for the procurement of solar inverter system and CCTV surveillance system and procurement of 16-man halo body camera and evidence management software both for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Guyana Defence Force

For Sale- unserviceable aircraft:

Guyana Water Incorporated

Design, supply, start-up and commissioning of in line filters at Sparendaam and Timehri, Region Four.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of non lethal devices- Guyana Prison Service:

Procurement of solar inverter system and CCTV surveillance system:

Procurement of 16-man halo body camera with 12 TB storage and evidence management software:

Procurement of dry and fresh ration lots 1&2 for the Guyana Fire Service: