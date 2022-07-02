GDF selling off Bell 412 helicopter; Police to buy more body cameras

Latest update July 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is presently upgrading its fleet of aircraft and is looking to sell a Bell 412 aircraft as is.
Bids for this, were opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office and saw a total of three bidders vying to procure the unserviceable aircraft.
The GDF in its invitation for bids stated that the aircraft has seating capacity to accommodate two crew members and 13 passengers.
On Thursday, two bids were also opened for the procurement of solar inverter system and CCTV surveillance system and procurement of 16-man halo body camera and evidence management software both for the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Defence Force
For Sale- unserviceable aircraft:
Guyana Water Incorporated
Design, supply, start-up and commissioning of in line filters at Sparendaam and Timehri, Region Four.
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of non lethal devices- Guyana Prison Service:
Procurement of solar inverter system and CCTV surveillance system:
Procurement of 16-man halo body camera with 12 TB storage and evidence management software:
Procurement of dry and fresh ration lots 1&2 for the Guyana Fire Service:
Jul 02, 2022Fixtures for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been announced. The 6IXTY gets underway on 24 August with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts. The tournament will...
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Jul 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – This society is so psychologically corrugated that maybe it is beyond redemption. It is alleged that... more
Kaieteur News – Investigative journalism is a dying art. Today, what passes for journalism are pick-ups where journalists... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]