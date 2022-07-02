GDA installs new Executive Body

The Guyana Darts Association (GDA) has installed its new Executive Body following the recent staging of their Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Association created history during the meet by electing Victorine Chandro as the first female to hold the post of President. To assist her are female Vice President and Secretary, Shondel Hyles and Bernice Edwards.

Terrence Joseph has been elected to the post of Treasurer while Edward Richmord has the job of Public Relations Officer (PRO) along with being a Committee Member. The other Committee Members named were Rajendra Narine, Forbes July, Fidel Hunter and Nicholas Young.

According to the new President, who will be in the seat for a period of two years, she has planned a number of tournaments and fund raisers with the goal of a team representing Guyana at an International Tournament during the year.