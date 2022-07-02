Four-lane highway is a passport to de funeral parlour

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People doing all kinda crazy things dese days. Zebra crossing is really a pedestrian crossing. But since de guvament build four-lane highway alongside wey people live, yuh does gat bicycle and motorcycle using de pedestrian crossing.

Somebody gat fuh remind de public dat it illegal fuh ride pon zebra crossing. Zebra crossing is fuh pedestrians.

De guvament also build small gaps in de median fuh allow people fuh cross from one side of de road to de odda. But dem motorcycle and bicycle does be using dese gaps tuh.

Dis week dem had a accident when a motorcycle ride out a cross street. De pillion rider dead. Yuh can’t build four-lane highway wey dey gan housing and business areas. De guvament gat to stop building four-lane highways and build circular roads. Or else we gan get more accidents because people does do all kinda craziness pon de roads.

Zebra crossing is not fuh four-lane highway. But deh gat to have zebra crossing because people nah want to use de overhead bridges wah dem bin mek on de east bank. Dat is why dem boys seh four-lane highways nah gan wuk in Guyana.

De other day dem had some cows lying down pon de new four-lane access road wah dem build. Dem lie down near a zebra crossing tuh. One cow turn to de other and seh, “Why yuh nah cross? Cross de road nah.”

De odda cow, turn and seh, “Nah, yuh see wah happen to de zebra?”

Talk half, leff half.