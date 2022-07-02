CWI and Republic Bank Financial Holdings ‘Five For Fun’ bowls off in Guyana

(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Republic Bank Financial Holdings Guyana launched ‘Five for Fun’ – a new format of cricket designed to appeal to children from 8 to 11 years old.

The Five for Fun initiative is a true joint-venture whereby CWI and Republic Bank are developing the platform together across the region to engage schools and schoolchildren. Working closely with the Ministries of Sport and Education, CWI and Republic Bank developed the Five for Fun platform together and successfully piloted it in St. Lucia in 2021.

Five for Fun will become be one of the first steps in CWI’s “Future Stars” programme, the development and participation pathway to introduce the next generation to cricket and develop their love for and involvement in the Caribbean’s #1 sport. The programme’s goal is to promote fun and engage children to grow a love for the game, while developing critical life skills such as leadership, teamwork, values, mental focus, patience, dealing with adversity, tactical awareness, confidence, time management, responsibility, physical development and much more.

Following the pilot’s success, the Five for Fun will this year launch across the wider Caribbean, starting in Guyana, and over the coming weeks in Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis, with St Lucia also starting their second year of activity. In the coming years, Five for Fun will be introduced to other Caribbean markets and beyond.

The Guyana programme will commence on July 1 with the schedule of activities seeing a PE Teachers & Coaches Training from July 1st – 3rd and the Republic Bank ‘Five For Fun’ Summer Cricket Hub Training Centers from July 8th – 12th August 2022

Hubs in Demerara include East Coast Demerara – Enmore Community Centre Ground, Georgetown – Malteenoes Sport Club Ground, West Demerara – Wales and Uitvlugt Community Ground, East Bank Demerara – Thirst Park Ground, Upper Demerara – Christianburg Ground.

Hubs in Berbice: New Amsterdam/Canje – Berbice High School Ground, Lower Corentyne – Port Mourant & Albion Community Center Grounds, Upper Corentyne – Number 69 Village / Tagore Ground, West Bank Berbice – D’Edward Ground, West Coast Berbice – Bush Lot Ground.

Hubs in Essequibo: East Bank Essequibo – Tuschen Sports Club Ground, Leguan – Greens Park, Wakenaam – G-Square Complex, Bartica – Mongrippa Hill Ground, Essequibo Coast – Imam Bacchus Ground.

The is also the Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ County Festival Finals scheduled from October 3rd – 7th, 2022 and the Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ National Festival Finals on October 14th, 2022 (Hosted in Georgetown).

KJ Singh, Senior Project Officer, Schools Cricket for CWI said, “CWI is extremely proud to partner with Republic Bank on this critical grassroots cricket programme at the start of our “Future Stars” development pathway. Five for Fun allows both organizations to leverage and apply resources to give children the opportunity to play our region’s favourite sport pastime and ensure that the legacy of the game is preserved with the energy of new generations of players and fans.

This new programme is delivered in close collaboration with Ministries of Sport and Education and also relies on the skills and knowledge of our regional cricket boards, in this case Guyana Cricket Board, who play a vital role in delivering this programme within Guyana.”