Latest update July 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CPL announces fixtures for ‘The 6ixty’

Jul 02, 2022 Sports

Fixtures for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been announced.

The 6ixty Tournament Hardware which was recently revealed, is named ‘The Universe Boss Trophy’

The 6IXTY gets underway on 24 August with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts. The tournament will see 12 Men’s matches and seven Women’s matches over five days of fast-paced action.
The Men’s and Women’s teams will be competing for their respective versions of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in honour of tournament ambassador, Chris Gayle.
The tournament will feature new innovations which will take T10 cricket to the next level. Fans can look forward to the following at The 6IXTY:
(1) Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out
(2) Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9
(3) There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls
(4) The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.
(5) If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls
(6) Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CPL announces fixtures for ‘The 6ixty’

CPL announces fixtures for ‘The 6ixty’

Jul 02, 2022

Fixtures for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been announced. The 6IXTY gets underway on 24 August with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts. The tournament will...
Read More
BCB financially assists nine U-19 female players

BCB financially assists nine U-19 female players

Jul 02, 2022

CWI and Republic Bank Financial Holdings ‘Five For Fun’ bowls off in Guyana

CWI and Republic Bank Financial Holdings ‘Five...

Jul 02, 2022

GDA installs new Executive Body

GDA installs new Executive Body

Jul 02, 2022

CWI names Emerging Players Academy players for inaugural intake

CWI names Emerging Players Academy players for...

Jul 02, 2022

MCYS/NSC Swim Programme set to return in July

MCYS/NSC Swim Programme set to return in July

Jul 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]