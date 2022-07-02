BCB financially assists nine U-19 female players

Dr Puran Singh Incentive Scheme…

“We at the Berbice Cricket Board are very proud of each one of you. Our decision to invest heavily into female cricket is one of our best ever and each one of you are proof that it was a wise one. Go out and make sure that you represent the legacy of Kanhai, Butcher and Kallicharran with pride, passion and dedication. You are following in the footsteps of Shemaine Campbelle, who without doubt is the best female cricketer , Guyana has ever produced- do not disappoint her” the words of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster at a special ceremony on Friday last at the St Francis Community Developers Centre as the BCB handed over financial stipends worth ten thousand dollars each to nine under 19 players who gained selection to the national team.

The nine players would shortly leave Guyana to participate in the Cricket West Indies Under 19 female tournament in Trinidad. The financial stipend totalling ninety thousand dollars were handed out under the BCB/Dr Puran Singh Financial Incentive Scheme. Under this scheme, the BCB would provide ten thousand dollars{ US 50.00} to every Berbice player who gains selection to the national team at the under 15, under 17 and under 19 levels. Foster spoke on the importance of the girls understanding their role as ambassadors of the Berbice brand. He urged the players to follow the basics and to remember what they would have learned from their cricket coaches during the numerous coaching sessions organised by the BCB. Apart from the local coaches, Berbice junior female players were involved with coaches like Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Curtly Ambrose, Jimmy Adams, Dr Desmond Haynes, Roland Butcher, Courtney Walsh, Nolan Mckenzie, Clyde Butts, Reon King and Shiek Mohamed.

West Indies cricketing legend Courtney Walsh congratulated the players on their national selections and urged them to perform to their best. He also spoke on the importance of being disciplined, focused and dedicated. The former world record holder told the players he would be following their performance with keen interest as they are the future of West Indies cricket. Captain of the team Ashmini Munisar expressed thanks to the BCB and Dr Singh for their support and she committed the players to making the ancient county very proud. Apart from Munisar, the other players are Trisha Hardat, Priya Mahadeo, Leah Kamalall, Jamie Campbell, Niveena Ramnauth, Crystal Durant, Darshanie Subrammie and Realeanne Grimmond. Dr Puran Singh is a Berbician Medical Doctor who now resides in Barbados. He has been a major sponsor of Berbice Cricket since 2019.