Latest update July 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US$3.2M contract given to Indian firm to supervise Ogle to Eccles road project

Jul 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) on Wednesday signed a US$3.2 million contract with RITES Limited to supervise the construction of the new Ogle to Eccles by-pass four-lane road.

The Ministry of Public Works, Permanent Secretary (ag) Ron Rahaman (seated left) signing the contract with a representatives of RITES Limited yesterday. (Photo: MoPW)

RITES (Rail India and Technical Economic Service) Limited is an Indian enterprise which was established in 1974. The company is a multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.
RITES will be providing supervision services for some 34 months and this includes the period for defect liability. As reported on, the Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Ashoka Buildcon Limited an Indian firm which will be constructing the road. Ashoka won the US$106.4M through a public procurement process and is expected to complete the road in two years. The project is being financed through a loan provided by the Indian Export Import Bank.
The project would see the construction of a 7.8 kilometres four-lane highway, each one of the lanes would be 3.6 metres wide and will include a median in the middle of the highway. Some of the features of the project include a connector to the Eccles access road, sidewalks and a number of structures that would be constructed along the way.
The highway road when completed will not only ease traffic congestion but to help commuters who wish not to travel through the city, to get to areas of the East Bank.
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has stated at the signing ceremony that the road is just phase one of connecting the East Coast Demerara to the East Bank Demerara.
“The intent is that this must be able to get all the way linking the Ogle International Airport with the Timehri International Airport. This is just Phase one and in that linkage, there is a number of connected roads bringing to us to what is now commonly known as the East Bank road,” he briefed. The road which would not only be connecting the two areas would also open new lands for housing, agriculture and industrial development, Minister Edghill pointed out.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Hayley Matthews’ focus is B’dos competing in C/Wealth Games

Hayley Matthews’ focus is B’dos competing in C/Wealth Games

Jul 01, 2022

WI Women’s Captain want to play Test Cricket By Sean Devers Barbadian Hayley Matthews led Barbados to its fourth 50-over title last Saturday in Guyana and was recently appointed West Indies...
Read More
Guyana Rush Saints FC male and female teams dominate Snatchers FC to maintain ascendancy

Guyana Rush Saints FC male and female teams...

Jul 01, 2022

CWIMA invites interested O40s players to register online

CWIMA invites interested O40s players to register...

Jul 01, 2022

Milo School’s football games rescheduled to Sunday and Monday

Milo School’s football games rescheduled to...

Jul 01, 2022

GFF hails success of Barcelona’s Braithwaite visit as GFF-DBU Goodwill Ambassador

GFF hails success of Barcelona’s Braithwaite...

Jul 01, 2022

Fitness Express supports GBFF competition

Fitness Express supports GBFF competition

Jul 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]