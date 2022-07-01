US$3.2M contract given to Indian firm to supervise Ogle to Eccles road project

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) on Wednesday signed a US$3.2 million contract with RITES Limited to supervise the construction of the new Ogle to Eccles by-pass four-lane road.

RITES (Rail India and Technical Economic Service) Limited is an Indian enterprise which was established in 1974. The company is a multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.

RITES will be providing supervision services for some 34 months and this includes the period for defect liability. As reported on, the Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Ashoka Buildcon Limited an Indian firm which will be constructing the road. Ashoka won the US$106.4M through a public procurement process and is expected to complete the road in two years. The project is being financed through a loan provided by the Indian Export Import Bank.

The project would see the construction of a 7.8 kilometres four-lane highway, each one of the lanes would be 3.6 metres wide and will include a median in the middle of the highway. Some of the features of the project include a connector to the Eccles access road, sidewalks and a number of structures that would be constructed along the way.

The highway road when completed will not only ease traffic congestion but to help commuters who wish not to travel through the city, to get to areas of the East Bank.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has stated at the signing ceremony that the road is just phase one of connecting the East Coast Demerara to the East Bank Demerara.

“The intent is that this must be able to get all the way linking the Ogle International Airport with the Timehri International Airport. This is just Phase one and in that linkage, there is a number of connected roads bringing to us to what is now commonly known as the East Bank road,” he briefed. The road which would not only be connecting the two areas would also open new lands for housing, agriculture and industrial development, Minister Edghill pointed out.