Man who set couple on fire charged with murder

Kaieteur News – Christian Joseph, called “Son Son” of Kitty, Georgetown, who allegedly set a couple on fire, was remanded to prison for murder.

Joseph appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on June 20, 2022, he murdered Sheldon Harry, 22, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

According to reports, on Sunday June 5, 2022 at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven, Joseph had doused Harry and his girlfriend, Greici Mota, 30 with gasoline and set them on fire. While Mota was treated and discharged from the hospital, Harry who suffered from third degree burns, succumbed on June 20.

Following the incident, Joseph had gone into hiding and it was on June 23, 2022, he was apprehended at ‘Top Side’ Puruni.

Kaieteur News had reported that prior to the couple being set on fire; Joseph and his girlfriend reportedly had a misunderstanding which led to her going over to the camp of the couple to seek help.

It was stated that Joseph then followed his girlfriend over to the couple’s camp where he had threatened to hurt her and anyone else who intervened.

In fact, in a video seen by this publication, Joseph clad with a red and black jersey and black shorts armed with a cutlass confronting his girlfriend. He said, “You left me alone with a [email protected]#king broken heart right good. You feel he could [email protected]#king represent you that deh deh right. You feel he could represent you, you feel he could do everything right. Alright good. Good, good, good, good.”

In the other video, he can be heard saying, “Them is Spanish, we is Guyanese. I do what I gah do. I waiting on any of the f @#king police to come… I gah go for some more rum, y’all gon see, y’all gon see. You make your own demon, you mek your own demon come in me…trust me…wuh I telling you, you mudda sk#nt gah feel pain, pain you gah feel, pain and whoever wan come in and include with you and feel they can represent you, them mudda sk#nt gah feel pain to. That I want you know.” Following the argument with Harry and his girlfriend, Joseph can also be seen in another video running the couple with a red bucket of gasoline and a stick on fire. It is alleged that he threw the gasoline on the couple and then set them afire.