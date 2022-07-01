Guyana Rush Saints FC male and female teams dominate Snatchers FC to maintain ascendancy

Rupununi FA Champions League

When play continued in the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Senior League on the weekend, Guyana Rush Saints Football Club male and female teams did enough to solidify their respective positions at the top of the points standings in Central Rupununi following resounding wins over Snatchers Football Clubs at the Wadapna Ground, Lethem.

In the female clash, Glauciane Ines Gomes De Assis continued her rich vein of goal-scoring, banging in five goals for Guyana Rush Saints in their thumping 8-1 win over Snatchers.

In the male encounter, Guyana Rush Saints cantered to a 5-0 win over Snatchers, the scorers being Phillip Xavier, Franklin Parks, Eric Atkinson, Jude Mc Donald, and Ofancy Winter.

Over at Rising Stars Ground in Tabatinga, the Rising Stars female team was a no-show resulting in a walkover for the ladies from Gladiators FC while in the male match, Gladiators FC eased to a 5-0 victory over Rising Stars FC.

With the win, Gladiators have moved into the third position in the points standings with twelve (12) points, while Rising Stars remain rooted at the bottom of the table having suffered their seventh defeat of the tournament.

Guyana Rush Saints head the male points standings with 22 points followed by Tabatinga FC on 13. Guyana Rush Saints female team are tied on points with Gladiators but have a superior goal difference. Far East United remain in the third position with eight (8) points.

Over in Karasabai Village, Seven K United male and female teams booked their places in the North Rupununi/South Pakaraimas playoff after seeing off Spartans FC male and female teams respectively in the second leg of their two-legged playoff.

In the female match played in front of a massive home crowd, Seven K United team easily took care of business against Spartans 9-1 to wrap up the playoff win. Seven K United male team had a harder time, however, as Spartans fought back from two goals down to draw the match 2-2.

However, this was in vain as defeat in the first leg ultimately meant that the young but highly talented Spartans side could not move on. Seven K United male and female teams will now await the winners of the North Rupununi playoff.

Over in North Rupununi, action in Group B continued as Falcons FC male team snatched victory in the 90th minute of a pulsating match against Strikers FC played at the Massara Sports Ground to keep the team’s hopes alive of making the North Rupununi playoff.

Facing elimination with a draw or defeat and even after falling behind in the 5th minute to a strike from Raylon Francis, Falcons drew level through a superb Owen Brown volley in the 10th minute.

But it was Treioun Stephna who was the hero as he jumped the highest to head in a floated free kick in the 90th minute which secured all three points for Falcons.

Over in East Central Rupununi, in Group B, Kanuku Warriors FC male team finally got off the mark points-wise, when they trounced Hiawa Undertakers 4-0 at Hiawa ground. McGyver Alfred led the victory charge with a hat-trick of goals in the 12th, 34th, and 52nd minutes, while Simon Alfred netted the other in the 21st minute.

In the female match, Kanuku Warriors remained unbeaten when they recorded their fourth win in as many matches to move to 12 points, taking care of Hiawa Undertakers, 3-0.

Action will continue with matches slated for the North Rupununi, East Central Rupununi, Central Rupununi, and Deep South Rupununi.